IN PICTURES | Heavy rains, flooding cause chaos across Gauteng
Heavy rains in Johannesburg have caused a massive sinkhole‚ knocked over trees and driven flood-hit residents out of their homes.
The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday night that roads all over the city had been affected as well as informal settlements. Emergency services are on high alert.
Johannesburg EMS spokesman Nana Radebe told eNCA that it had been a “hectic” night and several families from Diepsloot had to abandon their homes and spend the night at the local fire station.
The South African Weather Service had earlier in the week warned of localised flooding in Gauteng‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
More rain is expected on Friday over Gauteng‚ the Free State‚ parts of the North West‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Johannesburg will be cool with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.
The City of Joburg issued a warning to residents in flood-prone areas: “Do not drive over water.”
Rob Beezy tweeted a warning about a massive sinkhole in the road leading to Valhalla from the R55 in Gauteng.
Pretoria - M24 Route: #SinkHole (Update): RT @firstgroup_FRT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site.. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/z0NXI6ZB1V
😱 HEAVY RAIN causes BIG SINKHOLE in front of dump site near Valhalla on the road leading to and from the R55. Avoid area | 📸 @firstgroup_FRT pic.twitter.com/6iNq2tXmpo— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
As the rain pelted down, causing severe traffic delays throughout the city, residents and motorists took to twitter to share pictures:
JHB - #FLOODING N12 Highway: Daveyton off-ramp, via @KgabaTau pic.twitter.com/e4OKDv3pzC— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Pretoria - Apies River: water levels rising quickly pic.twitter.com/eQyXRdWKKv— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
@EWNTraffic @TrafficSA #Flooding on Allandale by Klipfontein pic.twitter.com/Gx39r8BrSU— Mr Percy 🔥🔥🔥 (@Percy_Tan) March 23, 2018
It’s pouring in joburg this morning , can’t see a thing and this is how people are driving 😡🤬😡🤬 #flooding #traffic pic.twitter.com/GS6jQaxfg7— Tsek (@Tsek_Bastard) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Pretoria - FALLEN TREE: RT @IAmBenGiey @TrafficSA tree fallen corner Steve Biko and Annie Botha pic.twitter.com/fYmk8FZA5E— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING Witkoppen Road at Sunninghill pic.twitter.com/hVZwP7NVsT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018