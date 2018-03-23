Parts of Pretoria without power, roads closed due to heavy rains
After heavy rains hit most of South Africa on March 22 and 23 2018, many areas experienced flash floods, including Centurion in Gauteng.
Many parts of Pretoria have been left without electricity and a number of roads have been closed as heavy rainfall continues to deluge the province on Friday.
The City of Tshwane apologised for the outages and said that technicians and electricians will first focus on area outages for restoration and thereafter attend to individual complaints.
We have to take special precautions due to the unfavourable weather conditions and will update our customers as the areas are switched back on. #TshwaneRainResponse .— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 23, 2018
The city has also closed several bridges due to the rains:
Following Bridges closed: Rabie and End street— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 23, 2018
Main & Nelmapius
Rooihuiskraal at Uitsig High School is flooding.
Nelmapuis RD at licensing department flooded.Lenchen&West is flooded at CenturionHotel.Clubview bridge at Pepper Chair flooded.West Ave at Supersport Park is flooded.
#TshwaneRainResponse— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 23, 2018
N14 south after Hendrick Verwoerd Bridge and before Brakfontein interchange is partially flooded in the slow lane. Please avoid Soutpansberg.
Tree fell on car, close to Parker Street.
Emergency services busy removing tree. Road closed in both directions.
The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 in Centurion is also closed after the incessant rains caused a massive sinkhole.
This must be the scariest feeling ever to drive into a sinkhole @_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @RekordNewspaper pic.twitter.com/aOSQPnOmvR— First road (@firstgroup_FRT) March 23, 2018
Pretoria - M24 Route: #SinkHole (Update): RT @firstgroup_FRT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site.. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/z0NXI6ZB1V
The South African Weather Service had earlier in the week warned of localised flooding in Gauteng‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
More rain is expected on Friday over Gauteng‚ the Free State‚ parts of the North West‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Johannesburg will be cool with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.
Pretoria residents have been sharing videos and images of the flooding on social media:
Centurion - #FLOODING Irene: Nellmapius Drive: ROAD CLOSED pic.twitter.com/hORGvdQf7y— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
#Flooding John Vorster Drive at Rabie also closed due to flooding, Centurion. pic.twitter.com/UnzfXKCPZa— Chimah (@Chimauswung) March 23, 2018
Centurion - #FLOODING RT @JSampear Just a glimpse of the flooding around #Centurion, specifically #Blackwood road. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/mUgA0z7n9G— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Extensive #flooding in flood hotspot Centurion after Hennops breaks its banks due to heavy rain | 📸 Daléne Jacobs pic.twitter.com/qkslCE9Dn8— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
Severe flooding by Lenchen ave north and Clementine Cres. in Centurion. #flooding pic.twitter.com/6c6pkOdULM— Abigail Javier (@AbigailJavier_) March 23, 2018
Only a km or two from home - Rooihuiskraal Rd flooded - rather turn around! 😳 #PTATraffic #WeatherWarnings #JoburgStormUpdate #Centurion pic.twitter.com/y5rAQT1qP0— Boozy Foodie🍷 (@Boozy_Foodie) March 22, 2018