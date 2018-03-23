South Africa

Parts of Pretoria without power, roads closed due to heavy rains

23 March 2018 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE

After heavy rains hit most of South Africa on March 22 and 23 2018, many areas experienced flash floods, including Centurion in Gauteng.

Many parts of Pretoria have been left without electricity and a number of roads have been closed as heavy rainfall continues to deluge the province on Friday.

The City of Tshwane apologised for the outages and said that technicians and electricians will first focus on area outages for restoration and thereafter attend to individual complaints.

The city has also closed several bridges due to the rains:

The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 in Centurion is also closed after the incessant rains caused a massive sinkhole.

The South African Weather Service had earlier in the week warned of localised flooding in Gauteng‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

More rain is expected on Friday over Gauteng‚ the Free State‚ parts of the North West‚ Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Johannesburg will be cool with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.

Pretoria residents have been sharing videos and images of the flooding on social media:

