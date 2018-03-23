The Mkhaya Migrant Awards were launched in 2015 by the Minister of Home Affairs. The Khulumani Support Group nominated Mbulelo Lipile‚ the founder of the Grahamstown Foreign Shop Owners’ Dialogue Platform‚ in the category of “Most Integrated Community”.

The LRC said the nomination was motivated by Lipile’s efforts to secure a peaceful co-existence among local and foreign shop owners based on civic agreements forged amongst all roleplayers and witnessed by local SAPS officers.

In response to xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals who owned spaza shops in Grahamstown‚ the Forum aided in resolving conflicts between the local and foreign spaza shop owners as well as conflicts between shop owners and the local community.

The impact of the Forum was significant in Grahamstown and the model was viewed by the Eastern Cape SAPS as the best model to be replicated in other troubled areas in the province‚ said the LRC.

Although Lipile’s nomination was accepted as the winning nomination‚ the Minister of Home Affairs decided to award the prize to Makana Municipality on behalf of the Makana community.