Snow‚ rain and gusting winds temporarily halted flights into America by South African Airways this week‚ but the route has been reopened.

“South African Airways advises all its customers that flights to the US have resumed as per the normal schedule as adverse weather conditions have cleared. Our US operations will operate as per the normal schedule following disruptions over the past few days‚” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

SAA customers were advised on Wednesday that they could rebook onto another flight on the airline for a later date at no extra charge and subject to availability in the same cabin.

SAA resumed its flights to the US on Thursday as flight SA 203 from Johannesburg (JNB) to New York (JFK) departed as scheduled. SA 204 was the first flight from JFK to depart from New York (JFK) to Johannesburg (JNB) on Friday.

SAA's services to and from Washington‚ Dulles‚ were unaffected.