The Gauteng Department of Education and MEC Panyaza Lesufi have denounced thefts of food and electronics from three schools in under-priviledged areas of Pretoria.

Two attacks occurred on Friday morning (March 23).

Thieves broke into the Masizane Primary School in Atteridgeville‚ tied up the security guard‚ and stole about seven computers‚ two tablets‚ and National School Nutrition Programme stock‚ the department said. The Thohoyandou Primary School was also hit by thieves‚ who escaped with four computers and all nutritional programme stock.

"We strongly believe that there is a syndicate operating in the area‚ because these activities started on Tuesday‚ 20 March 2018‚ where Flavius Mareka Secondary School was broken into and the criminals made off with the entire NSNP stock‚" the department said.

Cases have been lodged with the police.

Lesufi said: "We strongly condemn these criminal acts which seek to undermine our effort to provide food to our children at school. Most of the learners (at the three) schools are from disadvantaged communities and as such we must provide food to them every day".

"We urge community members to avail any information that might assist the police to apprehend culprits. Our schools cannot afford to be a haven for criminals."