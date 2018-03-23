A third woman has been arrested for allegedly recruiting girls for Pastor Tim Omotoso.

Nobubele Mlindi‚ 31‚ was arrested on Thursday after handing herself over to the Hawks’ Trafficking in Persons team (TIP) in Port Elizabeth.

She later appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court where she faces charges of trafficking and exploitation for sexual purposes.

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said Mlindi recruited girls from around the country between 2012 and 2016 to live at Omotoso’s KwaZulu-Natal home. She worked at the health department in Port Elizabeth at the time

“It is further alleged that she‚ at certain periods‚ was the house mother for this house. Mlindi now resides at Mmabatho in the North West‚” Feni said.