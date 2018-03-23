'Tractor ramming farmer' stays behind bars
A dairy farmer remains behind bars a month after allegedly ramming a tractor into a former employee’s home‚ causing part of the kitchen roof to collapse.
George Muller - who is facing a charge of attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of unlicensed firearms – was denied bail in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
A labour dispute between Muller and dismissed farm worker Hilton Levendal culminated in a heated altercation on February 25 at a farm on the Garden Route. Levendal and his fiancée were confronted by the farmer while they collected wood next to a river on the farm. A tractor repeatedly smashed into their home‚ on the farm‚ afterwards.
Levendal‚ 46‚ and his family are still living in their damaged home. “A part of the roof tumbled when the tractor drove into it. It hasn’t been fixed. It is very cold at night and in the mornings. The rain and wind come into the entire house‚” he told TimesLive.
“I am struggling to find work. We live in a small town and news travels fast. Farmers around here are weary to employ me.”
Levendal‚ who is challenging his dismissal by the farmer at the CCMA‚ was injured on his legs when part of the roof collapsed.
“I am still on the farm‚ I still live here …. I feel safe for now. The law should run its course‚” he said.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Muller was “denied bail and the case has been postponed to April 14 for further investigation.”