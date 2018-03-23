'Tractor ramming farmer' stays behind bars

A dairy farmer remains behind bars a month after allegedly ramming a tractor into a former employee’s home‚ causing part of the kitchen roof to collapse.

George Muller - who is facing a charge of attempted murder‚ assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of unlicensed firearms – was denied bail in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A labour dispute between Muller and dismissed farm worker Hilton Levendal culminated in a heated altercation on February 25 at a farm on the Garden Route. Levendal and his fiancée were confronted by the farmer while they collected wood next to a river on the farm. A tractor repeatedly smashed into their home‚ on the farm‚ afterwards.