Arrive Alive has posted a video of a driver‚ with registration plates indicating the car is registered near Cape Town‚ towing what appears to be half a red bakkie.

And the reason why it is smoking is that the wheels were replaced by two wooden pole “skis” enabling it to be dragged along erratically‚ posting a serious risk to everybody on the road.

“Welcome to South Africa‚” says a man who recorded the video from the passenger seat of a car behind the “bakkie”. “Towing a car on wood where it catches alight‚” he says in Afrikaans and bursts out laughing at the scene before him in disbelief.

“Drive next to him‚ I want to capture this‚” he says. As they overtake‚ the man towing the contraption flashes a smile.