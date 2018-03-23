Nearly 3‚300 commuters in Cape Town's southern peninsula are set to benefit from the construction of a new minibus-taxi facility in Masiphumelele.

The City of Cape Town said the project will kick off within the next seven weeks.

The new facility will be built on a section of land situated on the corner of Kommetjie and Pokela Roads‚ adjacent to where the minibus-taxis are currently operating from‚ said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for the area‚ councillor Eddie Andrews.

The city is investing approximately R13.8-million in the facility for the minibus-taxi operators and commuters travelling from this interchange to their destinations in Simon’s Town‚ Fish Hoek‚ Kommetjie‚ and Noordhoek.