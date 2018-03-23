Water‚ shelter and safe walkways at new R13.8m minibus-taxi facility
Nearly 3‚300 commuters in Cape Town's southern peninsula are set to benefit from the construction of a new minibus-taxi facility in Masiphumelele.
The City of Cape Town said the project will kick off within the next seven weeks.
The new facility will be built on a section of land situated on the corner of Kommetjie and Pokela Roads‚ adjacent to where the minibus-taxis are currently operating from‚ said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for the area‚ councillor Eddie Andrews.
The city is investing approximately R13.8-million in the facility for the minibus-taxi operators and commuters travelling from this interchange to their destinations in Simon’s Town‚ Fish Hoek‚ Kommetjie‚ and Noordhoek.
Commuters are currently exposed to the elements while they are waiting for taxis‚ and there are no ablution facilities or safe walkways.
"An administration building will be constructed where operators and management can conduct meetings. Drop-off and pick-up facilities will be provided with roofed coverings‚ and universally accessible walking lanes will provide safe and easy access to the facility. Apart from ablution facilities‚ we will also create a waiting area for commuters travelling long distance‚" said Andrews.
The upgrade of the stormwater system in Pokela Road to help prevent the flooding of the road is part of the project.
"The facility will be equipped with a rooftop solar photo-voltaic panel system for electricity generation. We will sink a borehole for non-potable water uses at the facility‚ and then we will also collect rainwater from the roof which will be stored in tanks‚" said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development‚ Brett Herron.
The new minibus-taxi facility will accommodate about 60 minibus-taxis.
Local subcontractors and residents from Masiphumelele who need temporary work opportunities are urged to register at the local subcouncil office.
"The contractor for this project is obliged to provide temporary employment opportunities to a number of local residents whose names are on the subcouncil database‚ and the same applies to local subcontractors for goods and services. . . Those interested in these opportunities (must) ensure that their names are on the database as this is the only source from which the contractor will draw names‚" Andrews said.