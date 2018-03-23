South African wines and brandies often win global recognition. Whiskies‚ not so much.

But the country’s only commercial whisky distillery — in the small town of Wellington‚ in the Western Cape — snared two “world champion” awards in London on Thursday.

Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky was named the best grain whisky and its creator‚ Andy Watts‚ was chosen as the best distiller/blender at the Icons of Whiskies awards.

“Receiving these two world titles in one night is the most humbling experience of my 34-year career in the whisky industry‚” said Watts‚ a former professional cricketer.

The awards‚ hosted annually by the UK’s Whisky Magazine‚ attracted entries from distilleries in Scotland‚ Ireland‚ the US‚ Japan and elsewhere‚ and Watts said the two prizes he received proved that South Africa had “overcome ... the perception that only traditional whisky-producing countries can be taken seriously”.