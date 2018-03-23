You’re going to create mining ghost towns‚ government warned

Eskom’s plan to sign agreements with 27 independent power producers (IPPs) will cause massive job losses and turn places where there are coal mines into ghost towns.

The plan‚ which government believes will attract billions worth of investment‚ is also not in line with the country’s energy requirements as there is an excess supply of electricity.

These were the submissions made by the Coal Transporters Forum in its application to halt the IPP deal.

While the date for that case has not been set down‚ the high court in Pretoria will on March 27 hear an urgent court application by Transform RSA and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) to stall the IPP deal.

Energy minister Jeff Radebe had intended to sign the power purchase agreements with 27 IPPs on March 13. But this did not happen because Transform RSA and Numsa went to court a day before in a bid to halt the process.