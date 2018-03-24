South Africa

One killed‚ seven injured as bakkie rolls in Westonaria

24 March 2018 - 10:48 By Timeslive
The accident occurred on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the R28.
The accident occurred on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the R28.
Image: ER24 via Facebook

One person was killed and seven other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate after a bakkie rolled in Westonaria‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the R28.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 6am‚ a man was found lying a few metres from the bakkie. Unfortunately‚ the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found seven patients who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. One of the patients later refused transportation to hospital.

“ER24‚ as well as Provincial EMS‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.

Most read

  1. One killed‚ seven injured as bakkie rolls in Westonaria South Africa
  2. Hero French policeman dies after jihadist shooting spree World
  3. US poised for largest gun control protest in a generation World
  4. Key events leading up to 'March For Our Lives' World
  5. Ex-FBI agent McCabe condemns 'unhinged attacks' by Trump World

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X