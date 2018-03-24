One person was killed and seven other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate after a bakkie rolled in Westonaria‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the R28.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 6am‚ a man was found lying a few metres from the bakkie. Unfortunately‚ the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found seven patients who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. One of the patients later refused transportation to hospital.

“ER24‚ as well as Provincial EMS‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.