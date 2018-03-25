Massive police manhunt launched for Limpopo cash-in-transit robbers

Police in Hoedspruit near Phalaborwa in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that the cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling along the R40 road from Accornhoek towards Hoedspruit at around 2pm on Saturday when gunmen in two vehicles‚ a VW Amarok and Toyota Corolla‚ started shooting at the vehicle.

The driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle lost control and it overturned.

“Subsequently‚ these suspects blew up this security vehicle with explosives‚ took undisclosed amount of money before they fled the scene.

“During this incident‚ both security officials sustained serious injuries and they were taken to hospital for medical treatment‚” Ngoepe said.

“The suspects involved in this incident are unknown and there have been no arrests.

“The police investigations are still continuing.”