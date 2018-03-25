A woman’s body was found floating offshore of Scarborough on the Cape Peninsula on Sunday morning.

Ian Klopper‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Kommetjie‚ said it was suspected that the woman had drowned.

“At 9am on Sunday‚ NSRI Kommetjie duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines following eyewitness reports of a body floating offshore of Scarborough.

“On arrival on the scene the body of an adult female was recovered onto our sea rescue craft from the water 150 metres offshore of Scarborough and NSRI paramedics confirmed the female to be deceased from a suspected fatal drowning accident‚” Klopper said.

“We brought the body of the female to our NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue station and taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket‚” Klopper added.