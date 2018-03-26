Mondays and Fridays at this taxi rank are shirt and tie day. Wednesdays are golf shirt days. On Tuesdays‚ Thursdays and the weekends the drivers are free to dress as they please.

“We get a lot of compliments when we are dressed like this‚" said Phiri. "Before this we were called abomageza (empompini)‚ but dressing up like this has changed that‚” he said. Loosely translated‚ the term mageza empompini means 'he who bathes by the tap'.

There is a downside to his smart wear‚ Phiri said. “At times we get stuck on the side of the road or we need to change a tyre. It doesn’t look good when you're wearing a shirt with oil and all that dirt‚” he said.

At this taxi rank‚ failure to adhere to the dress code results in a fine of between R250 and R500.

Phiri told TimesLive that he felt other taxi associations should follow in their footsteps.

“It’s important to be presentable and it’s good if there is a difference between you and a passenger‚” he said.

Phiri was asked whether the change in attire meant drivers would adopted sedate speeds on the road.

“Not necessarily‚ because we still need to get [the passenger] to work on time and we also have daily targets. Following behind traffic will mean that we don’t meet those targets and also‚ we are left with unhappy customers‚” he replied.

Some of the drivers were on Monday sporting bowties and chinos pants‚ but check shirts with ties seemed most popular.