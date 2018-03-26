

To My High School

I was going to begin this letter “to whom it may concern” but I realised that would disprove the point of my letter as a whole‚ because you are currently not concerned. As much as you may think you are‚ you are completely unconcerned about whatever trials or tortures are tormenting your teenagers.

You may not realise that you are in an incredibly lucky position. You are dealing with girls going through a period of their lives which is morphing them from gawky tweens with newly-tightened braces and ill-fitting skirts to almost fully-grown adults‚ still with ill-fitting skirts but this time they’re about three sizes too small.

When I left high school I was an exhausted‚ dispassionate‚ unnoticeable shell of a human being. I believed I was useless and ugly and had no right to be a part of the privileged environment in which I grew up. I felt like I had had all the excitement and anger and strength of young-adulthood beaten out of me by the pressure and competition surrounding every avenue of my school career. I also thought I was the only one who felt this way and so surely what I had to say was selfish‚ overindulged‚ ungrateful‚ and shallow.

I spent my gap year living with family friends in America. By day‚ I volunteered at a farmers market and tutored kids who hated school almost as much as I did‚ and by night‚ I wrote poems and diary entries about being sad and posted them on the internet where I am pleased to say they have not accumulated many views. I also spent some months in England‚ again with family friends‚ some of whom confirmed my self-loathing and reminded me what it was like to be in high school again. By the time I got home‚ I had managed to separate my ideas of “school” and “academia” and therefore was ready to attend university‚ as I had been accepted for a degree which would hopefully teach me how to criticise‚ argue‚ expand my thinking‚ and fight back against the things in this world that angered me most.

It turns out that the thing that angers me most is the structure of the schooling system. I’ve realised that school was designed to push students to reach‚ perhaps‚ their full potential‚ but also their breaking point. One needs to get points for head-girlship by involving themselves as fully and ferociously as possible. (You need to be head girl because you need to be at the top; if you’re not at the top you’re at the bottom – there’s no middle). You need to join choir‚ play sport (summer and winter)‚ be a library monitor‚ join societies‚ lead societies‚ organise fundraisers‚ be published in the school magazine‚ and that’s on top of the base requirement of being present every day and excelling in the classroom. Oh‚ and if your body shape wouldn’t allow you onto the cover of Teen Vogue‚ you’re going to consistently feel like you don’t belong‚ so just add that to your list of everyday pressures and you should have almost all your bases covered. “But come on ladies‚ let’s love ourselves!”