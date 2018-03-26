The key witness in a murder case of two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager has explained what happened when he witnessed the assault last year.

This took place on Monday during the inspection in loco‚ after the lawyers of the two accused requested the North West high court to personally check out the crime scene before interrogating provincial organised crime head brigadier Clifford Kgorane.

Bonakele Bendel Pakisi was the only eyewitness. He said he saw Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard throw the victim‚ Matlhomola Mosweu‚ out of a moving bakkie.

This happened on April 20 last year. The men allegedly killed Mosweu after accusing him of stealing a sunflower head.

Judge Ronald Hendricks‚ the defence and state prosecutor and the whole court team were at the scene. The two accused listened attentively when Pakisi pointed out the locations where everything happened.

Mosweu's parents were also at the scene‚ looking sad.

Schutte and Doorewaard have been charged with seven counts including murder‚ kidnapping and theft.

Mosweu's death sparked violent protest in Coligny‚ with shops belonging to white owners and few houses set alight.

The in loco inspection continues.

- SowetanLIVE