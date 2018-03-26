Sex workers in Primrose are soliciting work outside schools and homes‚ exposing their genitalia in public and leaving used condoms on pavements‚ says the Johannesburg East suburb's community policing forum.

This is the claim of the Primrose community policing forum (CPF) which was taken to the Pretoria High Court by sex workers who claim they are being assaulted by residents.

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce‚ (Sweat) approached the court at the beginning of March and asked them for an urgent interdict to stop the community forum patrollers from intimidating sex workers with snakes and dogs or assaulting them.

Sweat claims Primrose residents are trying to drive them from the area.

On Friday‚ Pretoria High Court judge Cassim Sardiwalla instructed Sweat and the CPF to meet meaningfully four times in the next 15 days and come to a resolution.