Drowning of mother of slain Maties student Hannah Cornelius accidental

The drowning of the mother of slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius on Sunday was an accident. Hannah Cornelius Foundation CEO Lily Reed said Anna Cornelius‚ 56‚ went swimming every morning at about 7am.

Anna drowned near Scarborough in Cape Town - less than a year after Hannah was raped and murdered. “She had been quite ill. She had flu and a chest throat infection the whole week before. I think that added to it.”

Reed described Anna in a statement as a “devoted mother” and “loving wife”. “Anna was an amazing human being‚ full of light and energy. She is with her daughter now and resting in peace.”

Anna was a lawyer and leaves behind her husband magistrate Willem Cornelius and son Dries.