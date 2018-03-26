With the offer of free vehicle safety checks and the announcement that lifeguards will be on duty at the city’s main swimming beaches‚ the City of Cape Town is trying to make this Easter holiday season safer for its citizens.

In a statement released to launch Operation Exodus‚ mayoral committee member Alderman JP Smith said members of the public could take their cars to city testing stations this week to check their roadworthiness.

Smith said that road safety was a particular concern this year as the Easter and school holidays coincided.

“We expect many people to take a break from work and head to other parts of the country‚” he said. “The bigger concern is the behaviour of drivers and the absolute contempt that many have for the law. In the last week‚ our traffic officers arrested 132 motorists for driving drunk‚ reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants.”

Operation Exodus targets long distance public transport operators as well as ordinary members of the public who get behind the wheel.

Beachgoers will have security knowing that 172 lifeguards will be posted at 21 beaches around the Peninsula. They will be on duty from 10am until 6pm daily until April 9th. Smith said the patrolled beaches would be Kogel Bay‚ Harmony Park‚ Strand‚ Macassar‚ Monwabisi‚ Mnandi‚ Blue Waters‚ Strandfontein‚ Sunrise Beach‚ Muizenberg‚ Danger Beach‚ Kalk Bay‚ Fish Hoek‚ Hout Bay‚ Llandudno‚ Clifton 4th‚ Camps Bay‚ Milnerton‚ Melkbosstrand‚ Big Bay and Silwerstroom.

Smith urged members of the public to be smart about being at the beach and to swim only in areas where lifeguards are on duty.

“We had a tragic incident at Monwabisi this weekend where three people drowned‚ and we will do everything possible to prevent further incidents‚” he said.

He also announced that the city’s five municipal pools — Blue Downs‚ Long Street‚ Mnandi‚ Sea Point and Strand— would have lifeguards on duty from 10am to 4pm daily in this period.