Hapless hostel ‘hitman’ outs himself

Their bail application comes a day after police arrested a man they allege can be linked to several murders and attempted murders at the hostel.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the attention of investigators was piqued by the suspect‚ who had been posing as an informant.

“The police based at Umlazi Glebelands hostel were conducting their patrols at hostel when they received information about a group of people who were in possession of firearms. The members swiftly reacted and searched those people but nothing was found on them.

“Later they became suspicious about the person who gave them information and he was approached and searched. He was found in possession of a .38 special revolver with its serial number erased. There were five live rounds from the firearm and a dagger was also recovered from him‚” Zwane added.

During the course of their probe‚ police established that he may have had a role to play in several murders and attempted murder cases reported at Glebelands hostel.