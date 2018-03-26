Just 48 hours 'Inxeba' (The Wound) scooped multiple awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs)‚ the Film and Publication Board continued to insist the movie has "no artistic merit" and should be classified with the same rating as hardcore porn.

North Gauteng High Court Judge Joseph Raulinga will view the full film on Monday as part of an ongoing legal battle over its X18 rating.

Indigenous Film Distribution and Urucu Media‚ the producers of the movie‚ are fighting to overturn its recent X18 reclassification by the board. The film documents a gay relationship in the context of an isiXhosa initiation ritual‚ and was previously classified as 16LS.

But the Film and Publication Board insists there is "no reason" to overturn its rating‚ which it said was based on "explicit sexual conduct" in the film. It says it stands by its evaluation that the film is "of no scientific‚ dramatic or artistic merit".