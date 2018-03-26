New transport authority for Gauteng
A proposed Gauteng Transport Authority – which has at its main function to perform strategic planning relating to public transport and transport infrastructure within the province – could soon be established.
This comes after Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi published the Gauteng Transport Authority Bill‚ 2018. The bill‚ published on Monday seeks to provide for the establishment‚ organisation‚ regulation‚ functions and control of a Gauteng Transport Authority.
“Furthermore‚ the authority will be responsible for planning‚ coordination‚ optimisation‚ rationalisation and facilitation of public transport functions‚ authorities‚ systems and resources within Gauteng‚” Vadi’s office said in a statement.
Interested members of the public are invited to submit written comments within 30 days of date of the publication of the bill.
Currently‚ there is no single authority that is responsible for coordination of public transport planning and implementation. This causes problems for the province as each municipality plans‚ coordinates and implements public transport infrastructure in isolation – with a knock-on impact on commuters who use public transport daily.
According to Vadi’s office‚ there was scientific evidence that a significant number of people live in one city and work in another‚ so the individual municipalities’ planning doesn’t flow seamlessly.