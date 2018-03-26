A proposed Gauteng Transport Authority – which has at its main function to perform strategic planning relating to public transport and transport infrastructure within the province – could soon be established.

This comes after Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi published the Gauteng Transport Authority Bill‚ 2018. The bill‚ published on Monday seeks to provide for the establishment‚ organisation‚ regulation‚ functions and control of a Gauteng Transport Authority.

“Furthermore‚ the authority will be responsible for planning‚ coordination‚ optimisation‚ rationalisation and facilitation of public transport functions‚ authorities‚ systems and resources within Gauteng‚” Vadi’s office said in a statement.