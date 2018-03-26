Off duty policeman fighting for his life after shooting

A police officer is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was shot and wounded at his home in Isithebe‚ north of the city‚ at the weekend.

The officer‚ who had not yet been named‚ was shot in the head and chest. The circumstances that the surround the attack remain veiled in mystery.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that medics had received a frantic call for aid shortly after 6am on Saturday.

“Paramedics responded to reports of an off-duty policeman who had been shot at his home. They found that the patient had sustained two bullet entry wounds and one exit wound‚” he said.

“He was in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention before being airlifted by IPSS Medical Rescue’s specialised air ambulance to hospital for further care.”

Herbst said that the officer remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police spokesman lieutenant-colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating the shooting.