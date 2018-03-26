Situation remains tense in Hermanus after land grab thwarted

The situation remained tense but calm in Hermanus on the southern Cape coast on Monday afternoon as protests which followed an attempted land invasion at the weekend continued.

Overberg police commander Brig Donovan Heilbron said as a result of the protests‚ the satellite police station in Zwelihle was partially damaged and a library was also damaged.

He said 26 people were arrested for public violence but that there had been no injuries.

He said one of the houses belonging to a municipal worker was also burnt down.

Heilbron said roads leading to Zwelihle were strewn with debris.

The Red Ants were called in at the weekend to halt an attempted land grab by a group which started marking out plots on vacant land. The group then marched to the municipal office demanding that they should have access to water and electricity on their plots.

The Red Ants said the area was still tense.