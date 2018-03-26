Six people have been arrested when police raided a Mthatha house and recovered firearms and stolen vehicles on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena told DispatchLIVE that they found six firearms - two rifles‚ three pistols and an AK47 - during the raid at Sibangweni village.

“About 180 rounds of ammunition were found. Police also discovered a Mercedes-Benz C250 AMG stolen from Tableview and a Hyundai I20 that was stolen in Durbanville‚ Cape Town‚” she said.