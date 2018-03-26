Six arrested with firearms‚ stolen vehicles in Mthatha bust
Six people have been arrested when police raided a Mthatha house and recovered firearms and stolen vehicles on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena told DispatchLIVE that they found six firearms - two rifles‚ three pistols and an AK47 - during the raid at Sibangweni village.
“About 180 rounds of ammunition were found. Police also discovered a Mercedes-Benz C250 AMG stolen from Tableview and a Hyundai I20 that was stolen in Durbanville‚ Cape Town‚” she said.
Koena said police raided the home around 3am and found the men in the house with the firearms. A seventh man‚ the owner of the house‚ has been held for questioning.
She said some of the firearms had their serial numbers erased. “We are going to try and link them to the ongoing taxi violence in the region‚” said Koena.
The operation was led by the provincial taxi violence task team formed by provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.