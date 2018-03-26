The colour of happiness: We really are social chameleons
PURPLE PATCH A happy face as it was originally photographed (left) and retouched to emphasise colour changes. Researchers at The Ohio State University found that people are able to correctly identify other people's feelings up to 75% of the time based solely on subtle shifts in blood flow colour around the nose, eyebrows, cheeks or chin.
Now research has shown that idioms using facial colour to characterise emotions contain more than a grain of truth. In fact‚ scientists say the colour of our faces gives away our feelings even if we don’t move a muscle.
This holds true regardless of gender‚ ethnicity or overall skin tone‚ said Aleix Martinez‚ a cognitive scientist and professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University in the US.
His team are patenting the computer algorithms they created and hope they will enable future forms of artificial intelligence to recognise and emulate human emotions.
They have formed a spin-off company‚ Online Emotion‚ to commercialise the research.
