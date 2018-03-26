WATCH | ‘We can’t live like this’ Hout Bay protesters still need homes
One year after the vicious fires ripped through Hout Bay’s informal settlements, hundreds of protesters demanded basic sanitation, electricity and adequate housing by the City of Cape Town.
The planned protest saw people take to the streets outside Imizamo Yethu early on Monday morning.
Almost 200 households are temporarily being relocated by city officials while basic services are being rolled out.
However, many are concerned about the size of the homes that they will be given after they are relocated.
“We can’t live in a 3X3 meter home – pigs can’t even live in such a small space. We need at least a 5X5 meter home to live in but the city is not responding to our request,“ said Pamela Sofika who organized the march and is a resident in the Hout Bay informal settlement.
The protesters handed over a memorandum to Hout Bay ward councilor Roberto Quintas who said the city was working hard to aide the residents who lacked infrastructure and basic services.
“We are currently validating who the people were who had access to electricity before the fires of March 11, 2017 and their electrical connection will be fast-tracked,“ said Quintas.
Quintas thanked the crowd for bringing the matters to the city’s attention in a peaceful manner.
“We are a caring, listening city and we need to find a way forward for all residents of Imizamo Yethu,” Quintas said.
A fire broke out in March 2017 which saw more than 2000 people lose their homes.
Protesters say some are still recovering from the fires and are living without basic sanitation.