WATCH | ‘We can’t live like this’ Hout Bay protesters still need homes

One year after the vicious fires ripped through Hout Bay’s informal settlements, hundreds of protesters demanded basic sanitation, electricity and adequate housing by the City of Cape Town.

The planned protest saw people take to the streets outside Imizamo Yethu early on Monday morning.

Almost 200 households are temporarily being relocated by city officials while basic services are being rolled out.

However, many are concerned about the size of the homes that they will be given after they are relocated.

“We can’t live in a 3X3 meter home – pigs can’t even live in such a small space. We need at least a 5X5 meter home to live in but the city is not responding to our request,“ said Pamela Sofika who organized the march and is a resident in the Hout Bay informal settlement.