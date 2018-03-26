South Africa

Woman shot four times on Durban roadside

26 March 2018 - 07:48 By Timeslive
The Durban woman is fighting for her life after being shot four times. File photo
Image: iStock

A woman is in a critical condition on Monday morning after being shot in her face‚ chest and back.

The shooting happened at about 1:15am on Monday morning on Palm Street in Verulam‚ Durban‚ according to security company‚ Reaction Unit South Africa.

Its officers found her lying on the side of the road.

She was "bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to her face. She was also shot in the chest and twice in the back. Medics stabilised the victim before transporting her to hospital in a critical condition."

A 9mm spent cartridge and R50 in cash was found on scene.

The motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage.

Police are investigating.

