Chief Justice Mogoeng receives honorary doctorate from UJ

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has challenged South Africans to work together to address the problems facing the country.

Mogoeng made these remarks at a ceremony where an honorary doctorate in law was conferred on him by the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

“What is it that you and I do on a daily basis in an attempt to unite the people of South Africa‚ black and white?. Are the views you express capable of dividing us more than we are already divided or do they contribute to uniting the people of South Africa‚ reconciling their differences so that we can become a truly united people?” Mogoeng asked.

He asked what South Africans‚ individually and collectively‚ had done to find solutions to the problems the country was facing.

“We know the problems. One of them is racism. What is it that you adopt as a stance towards addressing racism over and above whatever accusing you may be doing.