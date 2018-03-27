Doctors in North West have successfully removed a knife from the brain of a 23-year-old man who was stabbed during a tavern brawl.

According to Tshepiso Mothibi‚ he was enjoying drinks at a tavern in Magogoe near Mahikeng on March 20 when a fight broke out and he was stabbed through the left eye.

With the sharp self-made shank knife still embedded in his brain‚ he was airlifted from the Mahikeng provincial hospital to the Tshepong Hospital where an operation to remove the knife was successfully carried out by Dr Tharun Krishna‚ head of the hospital’s neurosurgery unit‚ assisted by his team.

According to Polaki Mokatsane‚ CEO of the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex it was a “very complex operation” as a CT scan showed that “the whole sharp side of the knife was impacted and buried in the brain with only the handle side of the knife sticking outside”.

“The surgery took five hours to complete successfully and the patient responded well‚” Mokatsane said‚ adding that Mothibi was being kept in hospital for further observation.