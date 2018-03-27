Education MEC denies teachers not paid in order to roll out sanitary pads campaign

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has denied that it dipped into teachers' salaries when it overspent close to R90-million on sanitary pads.

"When we do budget‚ there is no way that we can take money that is allocated to pay teachers for goods and services. There is no way that we can touch that money. It's criminal and against the law‚" education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana said in Durban on Tuesday.

He was responding to widespread claims by unions that the "financially-strapped" department paid R109-million for a school sanitary pads distribution campaign‚ but could not afford to pay teachers.

Unions also claimed that there was an oversupply at some primary schools where sanitary pads were piling up in storerooms.

Dlungwana admitted that there were "concerns" regarding the programme and therefore an investigation had been launched.

Head of department Dr Vusumuzi Nzama explained that the initial budget for the programme was R20-million.