Free State says it's acting on Gupta cash cow‚ but won't say how

The Free State Office of the Premier said on Tuesday it has handed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a document outlining how it plans to deal with the Vrede dairy project and her instructions to take action against those found to be culpable.

The Public Protector’s report had given the Office of the Premier 30 working days to submit an implementation plan "which would detail plans to deal with findings as well as remedial actions contained in the report".

"The implementation plan also relates to steps that would be taken to initiate disciplinary action (s) against implicated individuals."

The deadline was yesterday (Monday).