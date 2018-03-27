Henri van Breda’s triple-murder trial was postponed until May 21 in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

This is because Judge Siraj Desai‚ who is hearing the case‚ is unavailable due to personal circumstances. Judge Mushtaq Parker presided over Tuesday’s adjournment. The trial‚ which ran for more than 60 days‚ was originally scheduled for judgment on April 23.

Van Breda stands accused of multiple axe murders that occurred on the night of January 26 and the morning of January 27‚ 2015. His mother‚ Teresa‚ father Martin and brother Rudi van Breda were all found dead at the family's home in De Zalze‚ Stellenbosch.

His sister Marli was found bleeding profusely and unconscious but survived the attack and went on to have major surgery. However‚ she is said to have retrograde amnesia and has no memory of the gruesome attacks.