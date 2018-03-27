Killers: Here are the top 10 things most South Africans die from
One in five South Africans die from unnatural deaths such as crashes‚ assaults‚ drowning‚ smoke inhalation or poisoning.
This is according to the Mortality and Causes of Death report Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released on Tuesday in Pretoria.
The report analysed the 456 612 deaths recorded in 2016. Of these‚ 240 001 were men and 214 988 were women‚ or 112 males for every 100 female deaths. In addition 1 623 were listed as gender unspecified. The total amount was a decline from the 473 266 deaths in 2015.
57,4% of #deaths in 2016 were due to non-communicable diseases, 31,3% due to communicable & 11,2% due to injuries #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/5s7AeevzUa— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018
The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8‚6%) while most females died between 75 and 79 years old (8‚3%).
In 2016 most deaths occurred in the country’s most populous provinces Gauteng (21‚3%) and KwaZulu-Natal (18‚6%).
Diabetes mellitus is the leading underlying cause of #death among #females in South Africa, Tuberculosis among males #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/BHQcHyt6Dv— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018
Just more than one in every five deaths occurred at home (22‚6%). “It is worth noting that a high proportion of deaths continue to occur at home instead of in healthcare facilities‚ and this may impact on the accuracy of the certification of causes of death‚” said Stats SA.
Here are the top 10 killers in South Africa:
- Ill-defined and unknown causes of mortality - 57 159 (12‚5%)
- Other external causes of accidental injury (includes drowning‚ smoke inhalation‚ poisoning) - 34 096 (7‚5%)
- Tuberculosis - 29 513 (6‚5%)
- Diabetes - 25 255 (5‚5%)
- Other forms of heart disease (includes pericarditis‚ endocarditis‚ pulmonary valve disorders‚ cardiac arrest‚ atrial fibrillation) - 23 515 (5‚2%)
- Cerebrovascular diseases - 23 137 (5‚1%)
- HIV - 21 830 (4‚8%)
- Hypertensive diseases - 19 960 (4‚4%)
- Influenza and pneumonia - 19 638 (4‚3%)
- Other viral diseases (includes cytomegaloviral disease‚ mumps‚ infectious mononucleosis‚ viral conjunctivitis) - 16 577 (3‚6%)
Assault accounted for 14,8% of non-natural #deaths, transport accidents for 12,5%. Both transport accidents & assault deaths peaked in December #StatsSA https://t.co/BdXqxk53hC pic.twitter.com/sVgNjv0xZB— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 27, 2018