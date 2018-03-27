South Africa

Killers: Here are the top 10 things most South Africans die from

27 March 2018 - 14:04 By Nico Gous
The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8‚6%) while most females died between 75 and 79 years old (8‚3%).
The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8‚6%) while most females died between 75 and 79 years old (8‚3%).
Image: Thinkstock

One in five South Africans die from unnatural deaths such as crashes‚ assaults‚ drowning‚ smoke inhalation or poisoning.

This is according to the Mortality and Causes of Death report Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The report analysed the 456 612 deaths recorded in 2016. Of these‚ 240 001 were men and 214 988 were women‚ or 112 males for every 100 female deaths. In addition 1 623 were listed as gender unspecified. The total amount was a decline from the 473 266 deaths in 2015.

The age group within which most men died was 60-64 years old (8‚6%) while most females died between 75 and 79 years old (8‚3%).

In 2016 most deaths occurred in the country’s most populous provinces Gauteng (21‚3%) and KwaZulu-Natal (18‚6%).

Just more than one in every five deaths occurred at home (22‚6%). “It is worth noting that a high proportion of deaths continue to occur at home instead of in healthcare facilities‚ and this may impact on the accuracy of the certification of causes of death‚” said Stats SA.

Here are the top 10 killers in South Africa:

  1. Ill-defined and unknown causes of mortality - 57 159 (12‚5%)
  2. Other external causes of accidental injury (includes drowning‚ smoke inhalation‚ poisoning) - 34 096 (7‚5%)
  3. Tuberculosis - 29 513 (6‚5%)
  4. Diabetes - 25 255 (5‚5%)
  5. Other forms of heart disease (includes pericarditis‚ endocarditis‚ pulmonary valve disorders‚ cardiac arrest‚ atrial fibrillation) - 23 515 (5‚2%)
  6. Cerebrovascular diseases - 23 137 (5‚1%)
  7. HIV - 21 830 (4‚8%)
  8. Hypertensive diseases - 19 960 (4‚4%)
  9. Influenza and pneumonia - 19 638 (4‚3%)
  10. Other viral diseases (includes cytomegaloviral disease‚ mumps‚ infectious mononucleosis‚ viral conjunctivitis) - 16 577 (3‚6%) 

Most read

  1. Chinese space station to plunge to Earth World
  2. Shock and outrage at claims of sexual abuse of more than 300 school girls South Africa
  3. No leads after trio disappear in cop van South Africa
  4. CPF claims sex workers are urinating on their streets South Africa
  5. Spier changes number of room where Susan Rohde died South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X