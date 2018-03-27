Guests to the Kruger National Park affected by the earlier service delivery protests can now enter most of the gates that were blocked.

The road from Hazyview to Kruger Gate is clear‚ Sanparks said on Tuesday. The Phabeni-Kruger gates are now also accessible.

Only the Numbi gate remains inaccessible‚ Sanparks added.

Earlier on Tuesday‚ the Kruger park advised guests of the protests taking place on the R40 from Hazyview towards Paul Kruger gate and on the R538 affecting Numbi.

Travellers were advised to use alternative routes to access the Malelane‚ Orpen and Crocodile Bridge gates.