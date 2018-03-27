Even after a client and the client's wife were murdered‚ and a flurry of attacks on farmers he knew‚ Theo van Niekerk was convinced he should stay and help build his country.

Working as an agronomist in the Free State‚ he had an extensive circle of friends in the farming community.

It was only when a businessman was attacked and killed in his driveway in town‚ though‚ that “things hit too close to home”. He took a leap of faith and moved his family to Australia.

Although he and his family have set down roots on foreign soil and things are really going well for them‚ farmers thinking of relocating should realise that a move like that comes with its own challenges and hardships‚ he warned in an interview with Times Select.