Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin on Tuesday said there would be no future for white people in South Africa if the challenges of land redistribution were not addressed.

Speaking at the Land Reform dialogue in Johannesburg‚ Cronin said as matters stood‚ South African had failed to address the issue of land reform.

He stressed that land reform could not be the burden of solely the land reform department but needed to be on the agenda of the whole government.

Cronin clarified that while the Economic Freedom Fighters had called for all land to be redistributed without compensation‚ this was not the stance of the ANC.

He proposed that there be a more strategic approach to the acquisition of land.