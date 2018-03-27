The vexing disappearance of a Dundee cop‚ his wife and his friend has drawn in police resources from across the province of KwaZulu-Natal as the desperate search for the missing trio enters its fourth day.

The couple’s son had raised the alarm when his parents had not returned home the next day.

Since their disappearance‚ search parties by air and on foot have scoured vast expanses of the region‚ guided by the final signals emitted by their cell phones.

On Tuesday‚ members of the police’s specialised Search and Rescue Units amassed in the search zone in central KZN‚ pulled from their detachments all along the coast.

Exactly why the three had left‚ their destination and why they were in a marked police vehicle are among several unanswered questions.

Sources with knowledge of the search operation told TimesLIVE that a police helicopter from the Johannesburg air wing had been brought in to search areas which are inaccessible by road.

The search was suspended for the night at 4pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala has appealed to anyone with information on their disappearance to call Dundee SAPS on 034-299 9786 or 0860 10111.