Mzansi’s Munki and Trunk are going global. The local 3D animation series which will premiere on Nickelodeon next month has secured an international distribution deal.

The non-dialogue pre-school series‚ aimed at kids 4 to 7 years old is a comedy adventure set in the jungle. The show follows the shenanigans of Munki‚ a banana-loving monkey and his best friend‚ Trunk‚ a big-hearted elephant.

Together with their feline friends‚ the duo explore their jungle world‚ facing their fears and helping their friends along the way.

Munki and Trunk was created by Cape Town-based company Sunrise Productions and will be distributed in 75 territories worldwide by Aardman Animations.

Nickelodeon channel director Tasania Parsadh hailed this as the channel’s first locally-produced animation show‚ adding that the dialogue-free approach made it more accessible as there were no language barriers.

“This is African story-telling where the characters are relatable‚ there is a strong friendship theme and the storylines are really fun and humorous in a wonderful wholesome kid-friendly manner‚” Parsadh said.