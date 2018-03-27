Social workers ordered in as 'slut lists' go viral

“The children named on the list are all believed to be minors and schoolchildren from various schools in the Atlantis area‚” said Fritz.

“Social workers will work with their colleagues from the Western Cape Education Department in order to find all the affected children‚ mostly girls‚ and render urgent trauma counselling and psycho-social support.”

Fritz said the lists amounted to cyber bullying and said one of the girls named had allegedly tried to commit suicide.

Social workers were in the process of contacting the families of the children.

A list of girls from Paarl has recently done the rounds‚ and Eikestad Nuus reported that several girls from prominent schools had been named. One principal said it has been reported to police and the education department. The problem is not limited to the Western Cape. Earlier this month lay counsellor Patricia Arnolds‚ from Port Elizabeth‚ took to Facebook saying such lists had been doing the rounds since 2017 but a “blind eye has been turned”.