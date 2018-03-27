Tragic consequences of 'land grab' in Hermanus

Scores of people sought shelter and safety in various parts of the town where police and protestors fought running battles on Monday. Many of them were foreigners‚ who wondered whether xenophobia was the real reason they were targeted.

Dorothy was among more than 100 foreigners who sought refuge at the Ismail and Miriam Ebrahim Islamic Centre.

Describing how the land grab turned violent‚ she said‚ “When I came from work (on Friday) I saw fire coming from the township. I was told that the area is not safe but because my house is there‚ and my husband and child were there‚ I went in anyway.”

There were no tears. But anger and frustration was etched on her face as she explained what happened next.