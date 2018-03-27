The United National Transport Union (Untu) agrees that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is partly to blame for the “shocking” loss of 1‚388 train coaches due to vandalism – but also believes blame should also be apportioned elsewhere.

Prasa lost these train coaches in the past three financial years‚ resulting in over R503-million in losses. This was revealed in response to parliamentary questions by the Democratic Alliance (DA). Metrorail lost 823 and Shosholoza Meyl 565 train coaches over the three-year period amid a 31% drop in security personnel.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens said‚ however‚ that the DA should “blame all the culprits and not focus merely on one”.

Carstens said government failed Prasa by not creating a “sustainable economic environment”.