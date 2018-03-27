Western Cape human settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday told angry residents demanding homes in Hermanus that their grievances had been heard.

He was addressing hundreds of residents from Zwelihle in Hermanus where protesters and police have clashed in a dispute over land and housing that has left a library‚ satellite police station and other properties damaged‚ forced schools to close and seen foreign residents flee for their lives.

“We have heard your grievances‚ please work with us now so that we can address these issues‚” he told the crowd‚ gathered on a sports field. He paid specific attention to the plight of backyarders who live on other people’s properties. “We need to identify the backyarders. Those are the people who are affected. We as government made the mistake that people living in the informal settlements are the only ones that need our help. The backyarders also need our help. We need to get the money from national government to make sure this process runs as speedily as possible.

“Government needs to prioritise this. You need to create a committee to make sure this process runs smoothly‚” he said.