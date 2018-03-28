South Africa

Broken sunflowers and unclear car tracks in Coligny murder case

28 March 2018 - 12:42 By Boitumelo Tshehle
The two farmers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte who accused of murdering Mahlomula Mosweu in the Coligny Magistrate court.
The two farmers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte who accused of murdering Mahlomula Mosweu in the Coligny Magistrate court.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

There were broken sunflowers at the farm where Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu was found‚ brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the North West high court on Wednesday.

Kgorane‚ who was assigned to take over the matter after Mosweu was killed‚ explained to the court that while doing his investigations‚ he saw tracks that were not clear on the footpath at the sunflower farm where Mosweu was found.

He said he also saw broken sunflowers at the farm. Kgorane was cross-examined by defense lawyer Pieter Smit during the murder trial against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.

The two are accused of killing Mosweu on April 20 last year. Smit‚ representing Schutte‚ was trying to get information about the evidence that Kgorane gave in court. Kgorane said he wanted the bakkie alleged to have been used by the two accused to be part of the investigation.

Court investigates crime scene of Coligny teen's murder

The key witness in a murder case of two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager has explained what happened when he witnessed the assault ...
News
2 days ago

Smit told Kgorane that there was no way that a vehicle could travel on the footpath at the farm leading to Scotland informal settlement because it was a sunflower field.

Yesterday Kgorane said the bakkie that carried Mosweu did not have traces of blood stains.

Mosweu was allegedly caught stealing sunflowers by the accused at Rietvlei a farm on April 20 last year.

According to the specialist forensic pathologist who conducted a post-mortem report‚ Moshweu died due to blunt force neck trauma.

The two accused are facing a charge of murder‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ theft‚ unlawful possession of a firearm‚ unlawful possession of ammunition and pointing of a firearm. They were on a R5 000 bail.

The trial continues.

READ MORE

Lawyer for Coligny accused questions time frame of teenager’s death

The legal representative of one of the North West farmers accused of killing a Coligny teenager on Thursday questioned the time frame of the boy’s ...
News
5 days ago

Coligny 'sunflower murder case' held up by tongue twister

The North West High Court has adjourned for five minutes after the court interpreter could not translate the contents of the indictment.
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Farmer finds woman in freshly dug grave on his property South Africa
  2. Hero cop hailed for helping hijack victim South Africa
  3. Afriforum says Momberg's sentence shows double standards on racism South Africa
  4. Cop yet to be charged for AB Xuma school sexual abuse saga South Africa
  5. Facebook rant to cost woman thousands of rands South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X