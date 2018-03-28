South Africa

Caught in the land-grab crossfire

28 March 2018 - 07:01 By Naledi Shange And Petru Saal
Abdala Gedi and other Somalian nationals took shelter in a mosque in Hermanus while protests in Zwelilhe continued.
Abdala Gedi and other Somalian nationals took shelter in a mosque in Hermanus while protests in Zwelilhe continued.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Somali shopkeeper Abdala Gedi in a split second had to choose between staying to protect the business that put food on the table for his family‚ or fleeing for his life.

The 20-year-old chose the latter. On Tuesday he came face to face with a seemingly irate crowd in the normally peaceful seaside town of Hermanus in the Western Cape‚ where residents are demanding their cry for proper housing be heard.

While people attempted to occupy land‚ on the other side of the country a panel was trying to find answers to the issue of land and expropriation at a summit in Johannesburg.

Government’s failure to perhaps understand and implement the constitution was to blame for the violent failed land grabs in places such as Hermanus‚ said Professor Mathole Motshekga‚ a member of the Justice Portfolio Committee and Constitutional Review at the summit.

Most read

  1. Solar seeks its place under Spanish sun News
  2. No escape for Mozambique as debt troubles mount News
  3. BREAKING: K-word rant lands Vicki Momberg in jail South Africa
  4. South African freelancer disappears in Rwanda Africa
  5. UJ team discovers silver lining in the dark clouds of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X