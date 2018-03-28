Somali shopkeeper Abdala Gedi in a split second had to choose between staying to protect the business that put food on the table for his family‚ or fleeing for his life.

The 20-year-old chose the latter. On Tuesday he came face to face with a seemingly irate crowd in the normally peaceful seaside town of Hermanus in the Western Cape‚ where residents are demanding their cry for proper housing be heard.

While people attempted to occupy land‚ on the other side of the country a panel was trying to find answers to the issue of land and expropriation at a summit in Johannesburg.

Government’s failure to perhaps understand and implement the constitution was to blame for the violent failed land grabs in places such as Hermanus‚ said Professor Mathole Motshekga‚ a member of the Justice Portfolio Committee and Constitutional Review at the summit.