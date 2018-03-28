A farmer from Mid Illovo in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was shocked when he found a shallow grave on his property last week‚ police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the farmer had been working on his farm when he spotted the freshly dug soil.

"[It had been] covered with tree branches and he went to investigate. He then saw a hand and a foot appearing from the soil. Then he contacted the police‚" said Mbhele.

The body had not yet been too badly decomposed as police were able to make out significant features.

"Search and Rescue Team members recovered the body of a female in her thirties. She had head injuries with a deep injury on the forehead. She was wearing a pink top and black tights‚" said Mbhele.

The suspected murder weapon was also found at the scene.

Mbhele said it was a hammer with a yellow and green handle which was found next to the body.

Police were now trying to determine who the victim was. They called on people with missing relatives to come forward.

"No arrest has been made at this stage‚" Mbhele said.