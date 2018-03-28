The National Department of Public Works has won a court order to stop land invasions on state property in Vryheid‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Acting on behalf of the State Attorney‚ Advocate Dashendra Naidoo brought an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday after a group of people descended on a plot earmarked for low-cost housing.

In his application before court‚ the department's property management senior administrator officer‚ Zakhele Ndebele‚ said he had received information that sites were being pegged and demarcated on the property with the clear intention of constructing dwellings.

"There was no permission given to any individual to occupy‚ peg‚ demarcate or construct any dwellings on the vacant land belonging to the Department of Public Works."

He visited the property with the police on March 20.