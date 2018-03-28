South Africa

Labour department to probe fatal building collapse

28 March 2018 - 19:05 By Jeff Wicks
Rescue technicians use specialized equipment in their effort to recover the bodies of three men killed when a building collapsed in Jacobs, Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: Police SAR

The department of labour has launched an investigation into a building collapse in Jacobs‚ south Durban‚ which claimed the lives of three construction workers on Wednesday.

Part of a building‚ which had been under construction‚ collapsed onto the site as well as a truck parked nearby. Several others were injured in the incident.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that three people‚ understood to be construction workers‚ were killed when they were crushed under tons of concrete.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said on Wednesday evening that details surrounding the incident were still unclear and remained a subject of investigations.

“At least three workers died and several others were injured after being trapped underneath. Emergency response teams are busy at the scene trying to rescue workers who are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The building next to the warehouse was also partially damaged‚” he said.

“The Department of Labour has dispatched a team of occupational health and safety inspectors to investigate the cause of the incident.

“If the employer is found to be negligent and flouted any aspect of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations‚ a recommendation to prosecute will be made to the National Prosecuting Authority‚” he added.

By 6pm on Wednesday evening‚ police search and rescue unit members had recovered all three bodies trapped under the rubble.

