He appeared to blame the recent problems on “abnormal wave conditions and severe erosion resulting from climate change”‚ though Transnet admitted to TimesLIVE last week that it has yet to commission a new sand-pumping hopper to replace the one that was demolished when the harbour mouth was widened almost 10 years ago.

The city has also confirmed that it is currently unable to use existing sand-pumping infrastructure beyond Addington beach until the new hopper is commissioned‚ and has therefore had to rely on temporary pipelines and dredgers to replenish eroded beaches along the Golden Mile.

Launching the new promenade extension along with Thewini Mayor Zandile Gumede‚ Nzuza said this project was the first phase of a much more ambitious R30-billion redevelopment of the Point Waterfront area that would “change the face of the city”.

Nzuza said the regeneration of the beachfront and promenade was a mammoth task that began in 2009.

“From walking‚ jogging‚ cycling‚ skateboarding or picnicking‚ the promenade provides a safe space for the public to refresh‚ breathe‚ exercise and relax with their families. This is what is special about Durban’s beachfront and sets it apart. I believe that our beautiful beaches and promenade is one of the determining factors that keeps people coming back year after year to our city.”

He did not expand however‚ on the detailed reasons why Transnet and the city were taking so long to recommission an existing pumping scheme that was designed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and commissioned in the early 1980s.

Nevertheless‚ Mayor Gumede said that redevelopment of the Point Waterfront over the next 15 years was expected to generate about 11‚000 temporary jobs and about 6‚750 permanent jobs on completion.

“Furthermore‚ we are also expecting that local existing property values in the area are likely to increase by at least 10% and the overall CBD property values are likely to increase by 5%. Upon completion‚ rates revenues generated for eThekwini will amount to in excess of R200-million more per annum.”